Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.35) Per Share

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn ($2.35) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLK. William Blair cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. Allakos has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Allakos by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allakos by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,234 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

