Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.30

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.30 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 3301653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.