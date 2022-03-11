Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 74,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,301. The company has a market cap of $444.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 170,794 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 198.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 91,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

