Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.67 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will earn $13.67 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMR. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $136.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

