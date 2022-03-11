Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $155.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $69.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

AMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.86. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

