Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,165,000 after buying an additional 232,030 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $257.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

