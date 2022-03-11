Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,521 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 638,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,037,000 after buying an additional 102,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $112.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

