AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Set at C$32.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.39.

TSE:ALA opened at C$28.71 on Monday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$20.35 and a twelve month high of C$29.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.16.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

