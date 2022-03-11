AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 2,291.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEAE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. AltEnergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

