Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.