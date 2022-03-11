Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARR. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

ARR stock opened at C$13.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.95 million and a P/E ratio of -79.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.21.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

