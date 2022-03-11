AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Purchases A$15,750.00 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Rating) insider Simon Moore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,750.00 ($11,496.35).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.
AMA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
