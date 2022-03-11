Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.42

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.42 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51.
About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)
