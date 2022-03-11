Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $88.32 on Monday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -120.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 890 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total transaction of $168,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock worth $5,378,911. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

