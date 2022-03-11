American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will report ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.25) and the lowest is ($2.68). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($4.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 622.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,230 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 266,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 118,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,148 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78,082 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the airline’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,921,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

