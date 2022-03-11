American Bank Incorporated Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBK opened at $16.00 on Friday. American Bank has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.
American Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
