American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

