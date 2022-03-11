American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 2,536,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

