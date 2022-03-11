American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on REGI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $84.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

