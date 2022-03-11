American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $71.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $74.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $502,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,605. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.