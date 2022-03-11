American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $268,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.