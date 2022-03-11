American International Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $127.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

