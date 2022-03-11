American International Group Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APAM opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.21%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

