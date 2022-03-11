American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $280.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.27.
American Tower stock opened at $232.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 1-year low of $205.66 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.81.
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
