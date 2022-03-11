American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $280.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.27.

American Tower stock opened at $232.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 1-year low of $205.66 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

