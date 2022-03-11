American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. American Vanguard updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AVD opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $544.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVD. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.