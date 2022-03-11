AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.