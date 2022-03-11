Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to post $500.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.70 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $493.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 558,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

