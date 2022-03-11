Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,835. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 268,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

