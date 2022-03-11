Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,263. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,097 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

