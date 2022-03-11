Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

