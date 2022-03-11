ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AMS in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $6.80 on Friday. AMS has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMS will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

