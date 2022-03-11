Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.03. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,847.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average is $123.81. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

