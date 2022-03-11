Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.78. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.27. 41,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,457. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

