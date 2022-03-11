Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $755.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.