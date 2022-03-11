Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $755.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.