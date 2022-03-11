Analysts Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.54. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE:TS opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

