Analysts Anticipate The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 172,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,958. The firm has a market cap of $320.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.