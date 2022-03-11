Analysts Anticipate The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 172,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,958. The firm has a market cap of $320.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

