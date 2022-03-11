Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Splunk reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of SPLK traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.17. 1,888,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $104,265,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.