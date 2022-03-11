Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $13.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $110.60. 1,375,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,090. VMware has a 1-year low of $107.88 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

