Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondi plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mondi in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

MONDY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. Mondi has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Mondi (Get Rating)

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.