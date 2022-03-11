Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondi plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mondi in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Mondi alerts:

MONDY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. Mondi has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Mondi (Get Rating)

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.