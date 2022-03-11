Analysts Issue Forecasts for ThredUp Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ThredUp in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

