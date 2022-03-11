Analysts Offer Predictions for Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

Village Farms International stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

