Analysts Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price at $103.14

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $101,693,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,041,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

SYNH traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,230. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.