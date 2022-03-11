Analyzing CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN) and Its Rivals

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS: CYBN – Get Rating) is one of 680 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -2.57 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors $1.16 billion $51.13 million -21.66

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE). CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) 0 1 4 0 2.80 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 182 709 1009 20 2.45

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) presently has a consensus price target of $8.56, suggesting a potential upside of 973.67%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.09%. Given CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) N/A -71.99% -67.25% CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 36.32% -22.39% 2.38%

Summary

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) competitors beat CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc. is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. The company was founded by Paul Glavine, Eric So, and John Kanakis on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.