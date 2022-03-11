Analyzing Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) & Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toast and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $1.71 billion 5.81 -$487.00 million N/A N/A Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 0.57 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.62

Mullen Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toast and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toast presently has a consensus target price of $36.89, indicating a potential upside of 88.11%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A Mullen Automotive -2.88% N/A -121.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toast beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

