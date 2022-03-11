Analyzing Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get LumiraDx alerts:

17.4% of LumiraDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LumiraDx and Omeros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LumiraDx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omeros $73.81 million 5.50 -$138.06 million $3.09 2.09

LumiraDx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omeros.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LumiraDx and Omeros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LumiraDx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Omeros 2 1 1 1 2.20

LumiraDx currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Omeros has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 369.86%. Given Omeros’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than LumiraDx.

Profitability

This table compares LumiraDx and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LumiraDx N/A N/A N/A Omeros -136.61% N/A -44.68%

Summary

Omeros beats LumiraDx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LumiraDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.