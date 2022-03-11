Analyzing White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for White Mountains Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $944.80 million 3.34 -$275.40 million ($89.05) -11.81 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 0.86 $90.77 million $0.46 7.39

Trean Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group. White Mountains Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 49.54% -8.62% -4.69% Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24%

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM). The NSM segment is a full-service managing general underwriting agency (MGU) and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance. The Kudu Segment provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers for a variety of purposes including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment consists of the company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, WM Capital, its wholly-owned investment management subsidiary, WM Advisors, and its other intermediate holding companies, as well as certain consolidated and unconsolidated private capital and other investments. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanover, NH.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

