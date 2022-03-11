AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANAB. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $810.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

