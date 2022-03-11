André Schnabl Acquires 38,167 Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) insider André Schnabl purchased 38,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,083.50 ($25,004.59).
Shares of LON MYX opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.87. The company has a market capitalization of £9.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 5.14. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of GBX 27.75 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.21).
