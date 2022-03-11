André Schnabl Acquires 38,167 Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) insider André Schnabl purchased 38,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,083.50 ($25,004.59).

Shares of LON MYX opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.87. The company has a market capitalization of £9.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 5.14. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of GBX 27.75 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.21).

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

