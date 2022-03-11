Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.69. Andritz has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andritz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

