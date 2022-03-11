AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.56.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

