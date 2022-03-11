AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.56.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
